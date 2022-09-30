Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 2571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $9,643,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Youdao by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.