Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

ZIN stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £20.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.42. Zinc Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.55).

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

