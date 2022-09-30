Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,537 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

