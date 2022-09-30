ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,520 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after buying an additional 492,275 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,663 shares of company stock worth $27,752,445 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 34,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

