Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

