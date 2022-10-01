11,088 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
