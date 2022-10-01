11,088 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.