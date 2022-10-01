1,778 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 1,917,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

