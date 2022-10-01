20,245 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 162,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.