2,300 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 2,437,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

