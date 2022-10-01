2,529 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 5,172,913 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.
