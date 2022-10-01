3,375 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.14. 2,126,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.