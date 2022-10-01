3,950 Shares in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BECO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

