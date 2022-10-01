3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($22.47) price objective on the stock.
3i Group Price Performance
III stock opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 264.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.27.
3i Group Company Profile
