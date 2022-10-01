49,386 Shares in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF makes up about 4.7% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.53% of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,192,000.
iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of CCRV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.
