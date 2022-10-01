49,386 Shares in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF makes up about 4.7% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.53% of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,192,000.

Get iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CCRV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.