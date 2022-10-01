4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

FFNTF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.31.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

