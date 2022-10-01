5,583 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,583 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.73. 3,329,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

