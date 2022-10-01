888tron Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (888)

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One 888tron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. 888tron has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001518 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron Coin Profile

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 74,159,612 coins. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron.

888tron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 888tron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

