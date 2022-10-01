89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

89bio stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 630,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,039. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

