AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKFRY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.