Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Trimmed by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,791 shares during the quarter. Abiomed makes up 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Abiomed worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.66. 427,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

