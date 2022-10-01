Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Acme United Price Performance
Shares of Acme United stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $38.68.
Acme United Company Profile
