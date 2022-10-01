Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

