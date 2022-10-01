Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

AYI stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $171.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

