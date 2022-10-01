Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.67. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 million and a PE ratio of 275.00.

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

