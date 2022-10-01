Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

