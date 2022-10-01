Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.96.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.