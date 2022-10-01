Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 58762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 251,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 134.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 150,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

