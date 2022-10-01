Advisory Resource Group Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

