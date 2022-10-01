Advisory Resource Group Buys 1,083 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.36 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

