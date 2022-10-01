Advisory Resource Group Buys 1,322 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 118,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $102.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

