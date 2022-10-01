Advisory Resource Group Has $391,000 Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,933,808 shares of company stock worth $26,764,833. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

