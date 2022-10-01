Advisory Resource Group Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,007,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $377.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

