Advisory Resource Group Makes New $240,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

