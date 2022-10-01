Advisory Resource Group Purchases 1,574 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

