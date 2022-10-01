Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up 2.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS JBBB opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

