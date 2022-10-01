Advisory Resource Group Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

