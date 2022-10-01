AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
Shares of AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.41. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50.
About AEON Mall
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEON Mall (AMLLF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.