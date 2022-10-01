AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.41. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

