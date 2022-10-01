AFEN Blockchain Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $178,568.00 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AFEN Blockchain’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official website is afengroup.com. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFEN Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AFEN Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

