Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.4 %

AMG stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 467,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,040. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $191.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

