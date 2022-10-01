Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) versus 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Head-To-Head Review

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aggreko has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aggreko and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aggreko 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aggreko and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aggreko $1.75 billion 1.74 -$142.52 million $0.28 42.54 374Water $50,000.00 7,170.09 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

374Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aggreko.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aggreko and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aggreko N/A N/A N/A 374Water -247.59% -31.37% -29.60%

Summary

Aggreko beats 374Water on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions and Power Solutions Utility. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The Power Solutions Utility segment delivers longer-term projects providing power to national utility customers. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

