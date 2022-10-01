Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $19.86 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00326162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00136097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00042284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,724,468 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

