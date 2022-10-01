Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.