Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

