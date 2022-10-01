Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.45.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.44. 1,078,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,619. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.01 and its 200 day moving average is $235.93.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

