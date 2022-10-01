Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Raised by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

