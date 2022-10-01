Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,289 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 17,116,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,611,051. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

