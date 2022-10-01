Alpaca City (ALPA) One Day Volume Tops $112,695.00

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Alpaca City has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Alpaca City has a market cap of $228,575.24 and $112,695.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,315.37 or 0.99996401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082748 BTC.

Alpaca City Coin Profile

ALPA is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Alpaca City’s official message board is medium.com/AlpacaCity. Alpaca City’s official website is alpaca.city. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpaca City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.