Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 330,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

