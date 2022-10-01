Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
