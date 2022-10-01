Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.