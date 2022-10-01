Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

