Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 566,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,679.8 days.

Alsea Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Get Alsea alerts:

Alsea Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.