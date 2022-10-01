Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 566,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,679.8 days.
Alsea Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
Alsea Company Profile
