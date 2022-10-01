Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 339,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 161.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

